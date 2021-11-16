First Acceptance (FACO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS: FACO) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Acceptance to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance Competitors 667 2962 2641 143 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.05%. Given First Acceptance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Acceptance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million $10.42 million 12.88 First Acceptance Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.42

First Acceptance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.69% 1.80% First Acceptance Competitors 6.35% 3.27% 0.93%

Summary

First Acceptance rivals beat First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

