First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

