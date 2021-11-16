First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 170.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.