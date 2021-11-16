First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,395,621. The company has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.