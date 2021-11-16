First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 3.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.
In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
