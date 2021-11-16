First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,594 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 158,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

