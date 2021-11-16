First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,723. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

