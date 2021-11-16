First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares $10.00 — Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 12,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

