First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of First Mid Bancshares worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.95. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.