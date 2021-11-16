First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 536 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $492.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

