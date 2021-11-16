First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 795 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

