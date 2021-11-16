First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust accounts for about 0.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami owned 0.45% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.