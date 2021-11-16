First National Bank of South Miami Buys 99 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Facebook were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,190,514 shares of company stock valued at $767,977,606. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $347.56 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.45. The firm has a market cap of $966.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

