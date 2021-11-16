First National Bank of South Miami Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $158.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

