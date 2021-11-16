First National Bank of South Miami Has $640,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 359,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 163,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

PM opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

