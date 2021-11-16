First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 65 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

