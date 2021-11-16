First National Bank of South Miami Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Anthem were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 522,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $434.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.