First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,797,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.79.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,893. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

