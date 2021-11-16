First Trust Advisors LP Buys 810 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

