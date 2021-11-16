First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

