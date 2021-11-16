First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $11,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $9,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on B. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.