First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,623 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IES were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IES by 7,660.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.26.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.