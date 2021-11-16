First Trust Advisors LP Sells 440 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of General American Investors worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General American Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General American Investors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 14.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of GAM opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.