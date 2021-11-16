First Trust Advisors LP Sells 669,908 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 669,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,809 shares of company stock worth $3,844,689 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

