First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.22% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FTAG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

