First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 542.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.