First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FICS opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.