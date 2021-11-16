First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Decreased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

