First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ RNMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNMC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.