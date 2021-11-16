First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ RNMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
