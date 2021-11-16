First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FMY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 12,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

