First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

