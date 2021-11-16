Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Position Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

