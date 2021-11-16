FitLife Brands (FTLF) and Its Competitors Financial Review

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS: FTLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FitLife Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 38.93% 52.80% 38.70% FitLife Brands Competitors -176.46% -84.32% -17.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 225 614 583 12 2.27

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 36.73%. Given FitLife Brands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million $8.71 million 5.37 FitLife Brands Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -11.05

FitLife Brands’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

