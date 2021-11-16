Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10.

