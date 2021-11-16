Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

