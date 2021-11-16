Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

