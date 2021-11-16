Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

