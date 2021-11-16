Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FOCIF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Focusrite has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $24.45.
Focusrite Company Profile
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.