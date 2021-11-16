Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FOCIF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Focusrite has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

