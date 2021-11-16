Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $64.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Shares of FL opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

