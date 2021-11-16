Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOR. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

NYSE FOR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Forestar Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 90,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Forestar Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

