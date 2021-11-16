Fortitude Gold Corp Announces Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 7.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 7.06. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.75 and a fifty-two week high of 8.94.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.