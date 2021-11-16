Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

