Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.
Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
