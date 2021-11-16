Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by Pi Financial to Neutral

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FVI. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

