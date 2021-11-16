Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 626,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

