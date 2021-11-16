Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRU. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

TSE:FRU opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.79. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$4.47 and a 1-year high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 86.48%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

