FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.36. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

