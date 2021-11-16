FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

