FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
