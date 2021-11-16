Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 5,717 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

