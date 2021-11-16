Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.41 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

