Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Shares of WSM opened at $212.00 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $91.12 and a one year high of $214.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

